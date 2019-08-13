The Bassett HS football rebuild appears ready to turn the corner

BASSETT, Va. - The Bassett Bengals adopted the motto "All In" from the moment coach Brandon Johnson took over.

It's starting to sink in with a team that returns key starters at the skill positions.

Bassett moved down to Class 3 for this season, but for the most part the strength of schedule remains.



After a 3-7 season that showed improvement, they remain determined to put in the work-- and not be overlooked in the always competitive Piedmont District.

"It has been a long hard road for us and the kids have been working hard. We have a lot of returners coming back so I think this is the year we can turn the corner and make some noise in the Piedmont and in our Region," Johnson said.

"Year one it took some time but I think in year two as we beat Magna Vista and is really coming together. Right there was just a big teamwork thing that we just needed, and I think we've just been building off of that and now we're ready to go into this season," Bassett defensive end Austin McDaniel said.

The Bengals open the season at Rustburg on August 30.

