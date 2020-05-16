Where are they now? Jordan Dail on her college journey

ROANOKE, Va. – Jordan Dail was a two-time VHSL pitcher of the year who racked up over 1,000 strikeouts during her time at Brookville High School. Her college journey started at Virginia Tech, where she spent her freshman campaign. Dail had a great season but decided to transfer.

“When I decided to do that, I just remember telling my dad, like, ‘This is my second chance at like, pursuing my dream and I want to go somewhere big and far,’” Dail said.

She did just so, going nearly 3,000 miles from home to the University of Oregon. It proved to be a challenging sophomore season, being the Ducks only scholarship pitcher but she still earned second team all-Pac 12 honors.

“It was very different last year finding that transition,” said Dail. “It was finding success in the little things. I wasn’t always going to get the results I wanted, I wasn’t always going to get the numbers I wanted.”

The highlight of her career? Pitching not one, but two no-hitters early in the 2019 season.

“Any time you can throw a no-hitter at the college level it’s a huge accomplishment and huge honor because not only does it compliment you as a pitcher, but also compliments your defense,” Dail said.

Dail started six games before the 2020 season was cut short, going 5-1 with 47 strikeouts.

“We were having a great season, we finished 8th in the country. I definitely think all of us would say we felt we would be a top 5 team within the next week or two of that season,” said Dail.

These days she’s staying active in Eugene, thankful for what may lie ahead with the remainder of her college career, while also appreciating the foundation that was laid at Brookville.

“I want to be remembered as a great teammate and remembered as that kid who was gritty and always fought through things,” Dail said.