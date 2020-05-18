Former Hillcats General Manager Ronnie Roberts passes away

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It is with a heavy heart that we wish to inform the community that our friend, colleague, and Hillcats family member; Ronnie Roberts passed away this afternoon.

Ronnie was 70 years old and remains a legend at the ballpark. He always had a positive attitude that left a lasting impression with fans, players, and staff members.

Upon hearing the news of Ronnie's passing Hillcats' President and current General Manager Chris Jones said "Ronnie will be missed and saying that is an understatement. He was a constant presence at the ballpark and helped create memories for so many in this community. It will not be the same without him."

