Backpacking with Brooke: Blue Suck Falls

MILLBORO, Va. – Blue Suck Falls is a 6 mile out and back trail located in Douthat State Park. You’ll park in the lot of the Camp Carson picnic area and you will see the board with the trail maps on it.

There’s lots of hikes to do at Douthat, but we chose Blue Suck Falls that is about 3 miles to the top and includes the hiking double whammy- a waterfall and a nice view. This hike is marked with blue blazes and has visible signs where multiple trails merge.

Beware, within the first quarter of a mile, you have the potential to get wet feet if the stream is high. We opted to take our socks off and walk through the stream. The first mile or so isn’t too strenuous and takes you through lush green woods and over a few streams. The terrain throughout was also pretty pebbly, so wear shoes with good soles.

Along the sound of the stream, you’ll start a small incline as you head to the falls. This part was actually pretty cool as we actually hiked through what used to be a riverbed.

Finally, you’ll find yourself at the base of the falls. There is a nice bench to sit for a minute and drink some water, then you will follow the blue blazes and continue up the trail

As you start to ascend higher on the mountain, it gets a little steeper. There are plenty of switchbacks and a few places to stop and take in the view. This trail was beautiful and chock full of fresh blooms.

Two miles into the trail you’ll arrive at Lookout Rock. It was a nice place to stop and check out the view for a minute before the final mile to the ridge.

This section had four steep switchbacks for a quick ascend to the top. It was truly at this moment when I was wondering why I was doing a six mile hike in 90 degree weather.

We knew at the top there was an option to hike down into the Tuscarora Overlook. But we ran into someone on the way up and they said the view we were looking at was way better.

So, we took our photos, ate our peaches, and headed back down the way we came.

Overall, the hike was great. I’d definitely do it again, but maybe on a much cooler day.