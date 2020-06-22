Backpacking with Brooke: Rocky Knob Trail

FLOYD, Va. – Rocky Knob Trail is a 2.3 out and back located just off the Blue Ridge Parkway. We parked at the Rocky Knob campground area, which is closed, so we pulled onto the grass. There are a lot of trails in this area, but we opted for a short hike with a great reward.

The trail starts across the Blue Ridge Parkway at the wooden fence. You’ll head through the fat man squeeze and lock the gate back behind you. The sign will direct you right to the Rocky Knob Overlook, and we started on our way.

This part of the trail takes you through a grassy field up a hillside. It is marked but you’re going to the top of the hill so you can take any way you want. There were a ton of pretty flowers growing so of course I stopped and made a flower crown.

As we continued to ascend, we heard some hikers behind us and pulled off to the side. It happened to be our very own John Carlin!

We’ll catch up with them later. As you keep walking, make sure to look down. This is a cow pasture so there are definitely cow pies on your way up. But also don’t forget to stop and look around. The view up here was one of a kind

After over a little over a half mile you’ll find yourself at the next gate to cross through. If you’re lucky, the cows will be close by grazing in the fields. Head through the fat man squeeze, lock it back, and you will find yourself in the nice and cool forest.

You’ll hike through here for about a quarter of a mile, then you will end up in the Saddle Overlook lot. We were a little confused at first but realized you just walk across the parking lot where the trail continues.

he first fork in the trail you’ll head right, and a few meters later, there’s another one where you’ll go left. This trail it’s pretty easy to follow and traverses back and forth a few times.

Finally, after about a quarter mile, you’ve arrived at the shelter! It’s a great place to stop and have lunch with gorgeous views. We actually arrived at the perfect sunny time for some photos, then watched a quick storm roll through, and saw the steam rise from the mountains. When you’re ready to hit the trail, head back the way you came.