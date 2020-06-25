With an MLB season on the horizon, Lynchburg Hillcats reflect on should-have-been All-Star Game

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Yesterday in Lynchburg, the Carolina League All-Star game was supposed to be played. It would have been the city’s first time hosting the game in 25 years.

“It’s really sad for the city. It was our chance to really shine, and show off what we’ve done here for the last 25 years,” General Manager Chris Jones said. “The game hadn’t been here in 25 years and we were really excited about hosting it and showing what we can do.”

After weeks of deliberation, the MLB also came to a decision Tuesday that they would play a 60-game 2020 season, but leaving many people wondering what will happen for the minors.

“There’s been so many ideas thrown around, as you can see, major league baseball and the players association are having their own issues, so I think minor league baseball is down on the totem pole of importance.”