Delta Dental State Open preps for final year at Ballyhack

ROANOKE, Va. – The Delta Dental State Open of Virginia is one of the most highly regarded tournaments in the Commonwealth.

“A true test of golf which usually determines the cream rising to the top as they say,” said Jon Guhl, Executive Director of the Mid Atlantic Professional Golf Association.

As officials make plans for the 96th year of the tournament, it’s likely the last time they’ll play the greens and fairways at Ballyhack golf club.

“The contract ended with Ballyhack and Delta Dental. We’ll be looking at new sights. We’re hoping to announce a sight shortly after the 2020 Delta Dental State Open of Virginia,” said Guhl.

Due to COVID-19, this years field has been cut to 96 players. But, drawing a field mixed of the best amateurs and pro’s to the valley, remains the same.

You’ll recall UVA golfer Jack Montague became the first amateur to win at Ballyhack in 2019.

2019 Delta Dental State Open of Virginia Champion (VSGA)

Jay woodson became a 4-time winner in 2016 and Lanto Griffin birdied his way to victory in 2015 and has since earned a PGA Tour victory.

HUMBLE, TEXAS - OCTOBER 13: Lanto Griffin poses with the trophy after winning the Houston Open at the Golf Club of Houston on October 13, 2019 in Humble, Texas. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) (2019 Getty Images)

“It’s a prestige thing. Prestige for everyone. Prestige for both professionals and amateurs,” Guhl said.

The course won’t be the only thing that the tournament will leave behind. Delta Dental’s generous contributions of more than $100,000 has gone to the next generation-- The First Tee of the Roanoke Valley.

As golfers get ready to tee off next week, they’re hoping to save they’re best for the last run at Ballyhack, which has been a hole-in-one for the Delta Dental State Open.

The tournament runs from Thursday, July 16 through Saturday, July 18.