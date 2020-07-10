ACC to have decision in late July about return to competition

We will likely learn more about the future of ACC sports later this month.

ACC Commissioner John Swofford announced Friday that he anticipates the Board of Directors will have a decision about the path forward in late July.

This announcement comes a day after the conference announced it will delay the start of competition for multiple fall sports, not including football, until at least September 1.

Swofford said the conference has prepared several scenarios about the return to play that all include keeping health and safety a top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic.