ACC to have decision in late July about return to competition

Swofford says conference has several scenarios prepared

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

FILE - In this July 18, 2018, file photo, Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner John Swofford speaks during a news conference at the ACC NCAA college football media day in Charlotte, N.C. Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford is retiring after the 2020-21 academic year, ending his tenure after 24 years. Swofford, 71, has been commissioner of the ACC since 1997, the longest run in that position in the history of the 67-year-old conference. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
We will likely learn more about the future of ACC sports later this month.

ACC Commissioner John Swofford announced Friday that he anticipates the Board of Directors will have a decision about the path forward in late July.

This announcement comes a day after the conference announced it will delay the start of competition for multiple fall sports, not including football, until at least September 1.

Swofford said the conference has prepared several scenarios about the return to play that all include keeping health and safety a top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic.

