2 UVA football players test positive for the coronavirus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The University of Virginia Athletics Department says not even 2 percent of its football student athletes tested positive for the coronavirus after returning to Grounds on Sunday.

Out of 110 people tested, only two tested positive, and no one had to be hospitalized.

All testing and results took place before they started voluntary workouts on Friday.

Earlier this week, in addition to COVID-19 testing, student-athletes underwent physical examinations and cardiac testing.

The two student-athletes who tested positive will self-isolate for at least 10 days, or until symptoms are gone plus three days fever free (whichever is longer) and be medically evaluated until they have been cleared to resume daily sports functions. They will also undergo cardiac screening once cleared to resume daily sports functions.

Known close contacts of those who test positive will also be asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days and are unable to participate in daily sports functions during that time.

Virginia football student-athletes are scheduled to start required activities on July 15.