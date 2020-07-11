Area seniors-only softball game to be played in Salem

ROANOKE, Va. – For area softball seniors who missed out on their final season due to the coronavirus, they now have a chance to play one last game.

Former William Byrd star Kassie Brammer is organizing the event, which will be held at the Burton softball fields.

There will be four games spread out between two days, July 20 and 21.

On both days, games will start at 7 p.m. with a senior ceremony held at 5:45 p.m.

There are nearly 50 players signed up and registration is now closed.

“We really want them to be on the ball field. Have that opportunity,” Brammer said. “This is your last chance, you’re a senior, you deserve this. You’re starting in your starting position and playing all seven innings. That is kind of our hopes and goals behind this.”