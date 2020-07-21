Christiansburg pitcher Brady Kirtner ready to head to Virginia Tech

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Two and a half seasons of baseball- that’s all Blue Demons pitcher Brady Kirtner had of his high school career.

“My freshman year I had surgery on my knee, I had to miss the whole half of my freshman season,” Kirtner said. “It definitely was hard knowing I couldn’t play the last year of high school with all my teammates I grew up with.”

But that’s all the time he needed to land a spot on Virginia Tech’s baseball team, “I’ve always been a Virginia Tech fan growing up, I had season tickets to football, right close to home, it was always a dream school and I’m very lucky to be able to go there,” he said.

While Kirtner is excited for his next chapter, there was still unfinished business for his senior season.

“It’s hard knowing how much talent was on the team this year, and what we were going to be able to do. I’m just looking forward to going to Virginia Tech and wish the team the best of luck in high school,” he said.

So much is up in the air for college athletics, but Kirtner says that head coach John Scefz has helped ease the transition for the newcomers.

“We’re going day by day, seeing how everything is going to play out,” he said. “We’ve been doing zoom calls, to kind of stay together with the team and all the recruits, just trying to get to know each other, stay in the loop, go with the flow and see how everything plays out.”

So whenever the time comes for Kirtner to take the mound, watch out for one thing.

“I like my curve ball a lot. It’s my go to pitch.”