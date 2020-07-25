Four UVA athletes, including 3 football players, test positive for coronavirus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – After testing 235 student-athletes for COVID-19, UVA Athletics officials announced Friday that four people tested positive.

UVA officials said none of the four athletes had to be hospitalized.

112 of the 235 tests were from the football team, and three out of the four positive results were football players, according to UVA officials.

The athletes who tested positive will self-isolate for at least 10 days or until symptoms are gone plus three days fever-free, whichever is longer, according to UVA officials. They will have to be cleared by a doctor to resume training and practicing.

Teammates and other close contacts of those who tested positive are asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days, officials said.

Players from the men’s basketball, women’s basketball, field hockey, football, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball teams are back on Grounds for training.

This is the second round of COVID-19 testing results for student-athletes who returned to Grounds.