Dogwood District shines bright on the diamond Sunday night

LYNCHBURG, Va. – After the success of the Ronnie Roberts Classic, the Lynchburg Hillcats decided to host another special baseball game at Bank of James Stadium, this time to honor the seniors from the Dogwood District.

More than 20 players came together two make up two teams. The Blue team consisted of players from Appomattox, Dan River, and William Campbell High Schools. The Grey team consisted of players from Altavista and Gretna High Schools.

Sunday nights game had a great display of defensive play and big bats, as the Blue team scored in the final 4 innings to secure a 14-2 victory.