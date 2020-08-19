Liberty football adds two new opponents to complete 10-game schedule

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Liberty Flames are set for a 10-game schedule on the gridiron this season.

Liberty will welcome North Alabama to Williams Stadium on Oct. 3, while the Flames will wrap up their regular-season schedule at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina, on Dec. 5.

The addition of Coastal Carolina and North Alabama completes a revised 10-game schedule for the Flames in 2020, which includes five home games and five road games.

The Flames will open the season at Western Kentucky on Sept. 19, before hosting FIU in their first home game on Sept. 26.

Wednesday’s announcement gives Liberty its third scheduled match-up against the Flames’ former Big South rival Coastal Carolina. Liberty had previously announced games against the Chanticleers in 2023 (road game on Sept. 9) and 2024 (home game on Aug. 31).

The two programs dominated the Big South, with one of the teams claiming at least a share of the conference title 11 out of 12 seasons from 2004 to 2015.

Before both teams left the league to move to the FBS level, Liberty finished its time in the conference with eight Big South titles, while Coastal Carolina capture seven conference championships.

The teams squared off for 14 consecutive seasons from 2003 to 2016 with the overall series tied at 7-7. The home team has won 10 times in the previous 14 meetings. Liberty posted wins in Conway, S.C., in 2008 and 2014, while Coastal Carolina left Lynchburg with a victory in 2005 and 2013.

Liberty’s Oct. 3 match-up with North Alabama will mark the first time the Flames and the Lions have met on the gridiron.

Liberty originally had North Carolina A&T, Bowling Green, UMass and UConn on its original 2020 schedule.