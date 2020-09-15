Liberty enters game week with Western Kentucky by naming Auburn transfer Malik Willis as their starting quarterback.
Willis wins the initial battle with Maine grad transfer Chris Ferguson for the job.
He will become the first quarterback not named “Buckshot” to start for the Flames in 43 games.
He was Auburn’s backup for two seasons after being a prep star out of Atlanta, Georgia.
Liberty names Willis starting quarterback
Auburn transfer set to lead team at Western Kentucky
