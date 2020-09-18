North Cross Raiders beat Virginia Spartans in home opener

ROANOKE, Va. – The North Cross Raiders opened up their season on Friday against the Virginia Spartans, beating them 69-0.

“We had some explosiveness on defense, got some turnovers, scored a defensive touchdown which I like,” Raiders head coach Stephen Alexander said. “Offensively, we executed well, we threw the ball a little in the first half and looked crisp in that.”

“Really, the protection up front was the big question mark coming in and we did a good job of protection so that was good to see. More than that, just excited to be out here. One of the few teams in the state who can do it. They feel very privileged and a great honor to play, so they’re just excited to play ball.”

Next for the Spartans, they will take on Advancing Christ Through Sports at home on Saturday, and the Raiders will face Fork Union Military Academy on Friday.