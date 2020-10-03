Liberty Flames leading North Alabama 7-0 at halftime

LYNCHBURG, Va. – In the first meeting between the two teams on the gridiron, the Liberty Flames are leading the North Alabama Lions 7-0 at halftime.

Maine transfer quarterback Chris Ferguson made the start in today’s game. In the first half he was 9-of-15 for 63 yards and 1 TD pass to Demario Douglas. Malik Willis is available but has not entered the game. He’s in a brace after suffering an elbow injury in last week’s win over FIU.

The Lions have outgained the Flames in total yards 152 to 131, as the Flames offense has struggled to find a rhythm. But the Flames defense has racked up 4 sacks and forced 2 turnovers.

The Lions missed a 51 yard field goal at the end of the first half.