Freeze welcomes alma mater as Liberty preps for Southern Miss

LYNCHBURG, Va. – For the fourth time this season...Liberty will face another first-time opponent in Southern Miss...but it’s a program and school that Head Coach Hugh Freeze. It’s his alma mater but that doesn’t affect his mindset.

“I want to beat Southern Miss. I have fond memories of being at Southern Miss, meeting my wife there and so many dear friends there that I met but … you want to win,” Freeze said.

On paper, the Flames have multiple advantages that prove why they’ve been playing off the charts: a dynamic rushing attack that has yet to be stopped, a dual-threat quarterback who has shown his worth and a defense that’s becoming increasingly confident.

“The defensive line is getting such a rush and push and it’s just making our job on the back end a lot easier and obviously it results in whatever it results in”, said Flames safety Javon Scruggs.

The Golden Eagles will look to challenge the Flames secondary with its talented receiving core and senior quarterback Jack Abraham-- who ranks among the nations best in passing yards and completion percentage.

“He and his receivers look to be dialed in with what they want to do conversion wise. He does alot of back shoulder passes. He’s a really good quarterback, probably one of the best we’ve seen thus far,” said Flames cornerback Emanuel Dabney.

Southern Miss hasn’t played since Oct. 3, having had two games postponed due to COVID issues. And just Tuesday, Southern Miss announced that interim head coach Scotty Walden tested positive for the virus. But regardless, Liberty says it will be ready for the 1pm kickoff, seeking its 9th consecutive home win.

“We focus on playing. Period. And we have a game with Southern Miss on Saturday, we don’t entertain the possibility it could be canceled. Do we know that’s a possible? Sure, but we don’t focus on that at all,” said Freeze.