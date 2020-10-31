Virginia Tech Hokies lead Louisville Cardinals 21-14 at halftime

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Virginia Tech Hokies are leading the Louisville Cardinals with a score of 21-14 at halftime.

The Hokies started out the game with 21 unanswered points. Quarterback Hendon Hooker completed a 6-yard rushing touchdown and then another 3-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Hooker made a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

The Cardinals answered back in the second quarter as quarterback Malik Cunningham completed a 14-yard touchdown pass to tight end Marshon Ford. Near the end of the second quarter, running back Javian Hawkins completed a 90-yard rushing touchdown.