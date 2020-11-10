Liberty men’s basketball releases 2020-2021 schedule

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty Basketball has unveiled its 2020-21 schedule that includes 15 home games during the inaugural season at Liberty Arena.

In a new format, ASUN Conference teams will square off against one another in a two-game series on the same weekend on consecutive days. Unanimously recommended by the Athletics Administrators Committee and supported by the athletic trainers and the ASUN Medical Advisory Board, the ASUN Presidents' Council unanimously approved the new schedule. The amended format dramatically reduces the amount of contact among all league teams to minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus and incidence of COVID-19.

Liberty Arena will operate at approximately 17% capacity under current ASUN, NCAA and state of Virginia regulations for the start of the 2020-21 season. Until those regulations change, approximately 600 guests will be in attendance for each game, which includes students, Flames Club Members, parents and families of student-athletes and coaches, visiting team, and sponsors. Additional steps will be taken to increase fan safety, similar to actions taken during the 2020 football season at Williams Stadium.

Flames Club members and season ticket holders will be receiving additional information via email concerning any previously purchased season tickets and the ability to request tickets to games.

Tipping Things Off

Liberty will begin the season at the Space Coast Challenge in Melbourne, Fla. along with Purdue, Clemson and Mississippi State. Liberty will face Purdue in the opening round on Nov. 25 and await the winner/loser of the Clemson vs. Mississippi State matchup on Thanksgiving (Nov. 26). Liberty will conclude its three-game road trip to start the season as the Flames will face Siena (Nov. 30) in the Bubbleville, hosted by the Naismith Hall of Fame at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.

First Season in Liberty Arena

Liberty’s first game at the brand-new Liberty Arena is set for Dec. 3 when the Flames host Saint Francis (Pa.) Liberty’s matchup against Saint Francis will be the first of seven home games during the non-conference schedule. The Flames' last non-conference game at home is set for Dec. 22 against Alcorn State.

Flames Travel to Mizzou

Liberty will travel to visit SEC foe Missouri (Dec. 9) as the Tigers will be the third Power Five school the Flames face during their non-conference schedule. This will be the second time Liberty and Missouri will have faced off on the court, as the Flames faced the Tigers on Dec. 19, 1994 (Missouri defeated Liberty 87-76).

ASUN Schedule

For the third consecutive season, Liberty will begin ASUN Conference play with a road trip as the Flames will start in Nashville, Tenn. to face Lipscomb, Jan. 1 and 2. The Flames' first home contest during the ASUN schedule will take place on Jan. 8 when the Flames host FGCU. Liberty will have four homestands at Liberty Arena during the ASUN schedule, as the Flames will also host Kennesaw State, North Florida and Bellarmine.

Liberty Men’s Basketball 2020-2021 Schedule:

NOV. 25 PURDUE ^ TBD MELBOURNE, FLA.

NOV. 26 MISSISSIPPI STATE/CLEMSON ^ TBD MELBOURNE, FLA.

NOV. 30 SIENNA # TBD UNCASVILLE, CONN.

DEC. 3 ST. FRANCIS (PA) 7 P.M. LYNCHBURG, VA.

DEC. 5 BLUEFIELD COLLEGE 2 P.M. LYNCHBURG, VA.

DEC. 9 MISSOURI TBD COLUMBIA, MO.

DEC. 12 CAROLINA UNIVERSITY 2 P.M. LYNCHBURG, VA.

DEC. 15 SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 7 P.M. LYNCHBURG, VA.

DEC. 17 REGENT 7 P.M. LYNCHBURG, VA.

DEC. 19 UVA WISE 1 P.M. LYNCHBURG, VA.

DEC. 22 ALCORN STATE 1 P.M. LYNCHBURG, VA.

JAN. 1 AT LIPSCOMB* TBD NASHVILLE, TENN.

JAN. 2 AT LIPSCOMB* TBD NASHVILLE, TENN.

JAN. 8 FGCU* 7 P.M. LYNCHBURG, VA.

JAN. 9 FGCU* 2 P.M. LYNCHBURG, VA.

JAN. 15 AT STETSON* TBD DELAND, FLA.

JAN. 16 AT STETSON* TBD DELAND, FLA.

JAN. 22 KENNESAW STATE* 7 P.M. LYNCHBURG, VA.

JAN. 23 KENNESAW STATE* 2 P.M. LYNCHBURG, VA.

JAN. 29 AT JACKSONVILLE* TBD JACKSONVILLE, FLA.

JAN. 30 AT JACKSONVILLE* TBD JACKSONVILLE, FLA.

FEB. 5 NORTH FLORIDA* 7 P.M. LYNCHBURG, VA.

FEB. 6 NORTH FLORIDA* 2 P.M. LYNCHBURG, VA.

FEB. 12 AT NORTH ALABAMA* TBD FLORENCE, ALA.

FEB. 13 AT NORTH ALABAMA* TBD FLORENCE, ALA.

FEB. 26 BELLARMINE* 7 P.M. LYNCHBURG, VA.

FEB. 27 BELLARMINE* 2 P.M. LYNCHBURG, VA.