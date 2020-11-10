Richmond Public Schools pull plug on winter sports season

Richmond, VA – WSLS-10 Sports has confirmed through sources that Richmond Public Schools have decided to forgo the upcoming winter sports season for 2020-2021. The district has since confirmed this news with various media outlets in Richmond tonight.

The decision affects John Marshall, Thomas Jefferson, George Wythe High of Richmond, Huguenot and Armstrong High. It is also being reported that Arlington County will follow suit, but there is no confirmation from that school district as of Monday evening.

Based on the VHSL’s new and approved model, basketball is set to be the first sport to return. They will play a 14-game regular season beginning on December 21. Practices are allowed on Dec. 7. Basketball regionals start on February 8, while the VHSL semifinals will be on Feb. 16 with the championship game to follow on Feb. 20.

Gymnastics, indoor track, swim and dive and wrestling all begin practice on Dec. 14, and will begin their regular seasons on Dec. 28. Gymnastics, indoor track and swim and dive will hold six meets each, while wrestling will have eight contests. Regionals begin for all four sports on Feb. 1.