Prep sports stars sign on to College choices

Radford/Salem/Roanoke, VA – A prep signing period opens Wednesday for everyone other than football and men’s and women’s D-1 hoops. At the home of the Bobcats, Radford star volleyball player Trinity Adams is headed to SEC and national power Florida. Adams helped lead the Bobcats to a state championship right here in nearby Salem, as they defeated Poquoson for the title. She is clearly excited to continue her career in gator country.

" I am so excited to go to Florida. When I went for my official(visit) they had a great family culture. they love each other like family and when I went they were just so welcoming to me and I knew that was the type of program that I wanted to be a part of," Adams said.

Meanwhile at Glenvar high two-time state champion swimmer Reese Dunkenberger signs her national letter of intent to head to Tulane University. Reese is a 12-time medalist in the class 1A/2A championships and she is sporting a 4.0 GPA. She’s excited to head to the ‘big easy’.

“It’s such a welcoming environment. I love the coaches and the team and I had a tremendous amount of support here at Glenvar through my teammates and coaches and family and I’m so looking forward to it,” Dunkenberger said.

And at Patrick henry, the Patriots multi-sport star Savannah Derey will play lacrosse at the next level. She’s headed up I-81 to JMU.

“Yes, definitely! This has been a long process and it’s a relief to see it’s finally over but also just really exciting to see all the fruit it’s come to after all these years put into it,” Derey explained.

Derey’s got a season of lacrosse left at PH, and she has certainly a star on the courts as well for the Patriots.

George Wythe high also had a some business this signing day. The Maroons had a trio of talented stars make commitments. Lauren Pickett will play volleyball at D-2 Eckerd College, Meleah Kirtner will play hoops at ETSU and Daniel Goode will drive up I-81 and play golf for Radford.