Area stars sign on to the next level

Signings continue in non-football and D-1 basketball sports. At Cave Spring Suzanne Harris heads to JMU for swimming and Zada Porter will play hoops at Appy State. hHarris is a 2019 state champion and 7-year member of the Gator Swim club.

“I visited other campuses and swim teams but something about JMU really clicked for me and I knew like the second that I got on campus with team I was like this was where I want to be,” Harris says.

Porter said she always felt like Appalachian State would be home, ever since here first visit as an eighth grader.

“Mostly App State was for the coaching staff. Of course every school tries to make you feel like family, but for App State I always had an idea they would be the place I called home next,” Porter says.

At William Fleming, star forward Shakara ' Shaq' Anderson signs on the dotted line to play at Gardner-Webb. The regional and state honoree has led the perennial power lady Colonels in rebounding the past 2 years, and is coming off a junior campaign when she averaged nearly a double-double.

“I don’t have to worry about my parents paying for college first and that I get to play basketball for another 4 years is something that’s another relief for me,” Anderson says.