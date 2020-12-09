Brockington leads Penn St to 75-55 rout at No. 15 Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Izaiah Brockington scored a career-high 24 points to lead Penn State to a 75-55 victory over No. 15 Virginia Tech on Tuesday night. Brockington hit 10 of 14 the floor, including two 3-pointers for the Nittany Lions, who used a 17-0 run early in the first half to grab the lead and never trailed again. Jalen Cone paced the Hokies with 11 points. Virginia Tech, which shot just 37%, had won 34 straight non-conference games on its home court.

