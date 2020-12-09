30ºF

Sports

Brockington leads Penn St to 75-55 rout at No. 15 Virginia Tech

Nittany Lions scored 22 points off Hokies turnovers.

Associated Press, Associated Press

Tags: Hokies Basketball, Virginia Tech Hokies, Jalen Cone, Nittany Lions Basketball, Penn State
State's Izaiah Brockington (12) follows through on a 3-point shot in the second half of the Virginia Tech - Penn State NCAA basketball game in Blacksburg Va, Tuesday December 8 2020. Penn State won the game 75-55. (AP Photo / MATT GENRTY, The Roanoke Times, Pool)
State's Izaiah Brockington (12) follows through on a 3-point shot in the second half of the Virginia Tech - Penn State NCAA basketball game in Blacksburg Va, Tuesday December 8 2020. Penn State won the game 75-55. (AP Photo / MATT GENRTY, The Roanoke Times, Pool)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Izaiah Brockington scored a career-high 24 points to lead Penn State to a 75-55 victory over No. 15 Virginia Tech on Tuesday night. Brockington hit 10 of 14 the floor, including two 3-pointers for the Nittany Lions, who used a 17-0 run early in the first half to grab the lead and never trailed again. Jalen Cone paced the Hokies with 11 points. Virginia Tech, which shot just 37%, had won 34 straight non-conference games on its home court.

