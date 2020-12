WINSTON SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 02: The ACC logo in the first half during the game between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the North Carolina State Wolfpack at BB&T Field on November 02, 2019 in Winston Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

ROANOKE, Va. – Wake Forest defensive end Carlos “Boogie” Basham Jr. declared for the NFL draft on Friday. In a tweet, Basham thanked Wake Forest, his coaches, and Demon Deacon nation.

Basham’s resume includes 173 total tackles, 36.5 for loss, and 20.5 sacks, which is the fourth most in program history.