Liberty outlasts Coastal Carolina in overtime to win Cure Bowl, 37-34

Malik Willis rushed for 137 yards and four touchdowns and Alex Barbir hit a 44-yard field goal in the first overtime to give No. 23 Liberty a 37-34 overtime win over No. 9 Coastal Carolina in the Cure Bowl in Orlando on Saturday.

After Barbir’s field goal, Coastal Carolina had a chance to tie the game on its possession of the first overtime, but Liberty blocked a 42-yard attempt to preserve the win.

Liberty never trailed, but saw Coastal Carolina rally from a 31-19 deficit and tie the game at 34-34 with 3:01 remaining.

The Flames then fumbled at the goal line in the final minute of regulation, which forced overtime.

Liberty finished its season 10-1 and handed Coastal Carolina (10-1) its first loss of the season.