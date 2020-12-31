Morton-Robertson lifts Radford past Presbyterian 71-65

CLINTON, S.C. – Quinton Morton-Robertson posted 18 points as Radford got past Presbyterian 71-65. Lewis Djonkam added 16 points, Dravon Mangum chipped in 11, and Chyree Walker had 10 for Radford.

Fah’Mir Ali, the Highlanders’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 10 points per game, shot only 14% in the game (1 of 7). Trevon Reddish scored a career-high 24 points for the Blue Hose. Owen McCormack added 14 points and seven rebounds, and Rayshon Harrison had 12 points and six rebounds.

The Radford women came up short to Presbyterian 62-51, falling to 0-5 on the season.