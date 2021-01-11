Cone, No. 19 Hokies shut down Fighting Irish 77-63

Virginia Tech's Jalen Cone 15 shoots a 3-point basket in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg, Va., Sunday January10 2021. Virginia Tech won the game 77-63. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Jalen Cone scored 18 points off the bench to lift No. 19 Virginia Tech to a 77-63 victory against Notre Dame. Cone connected on 5 of 11 from the floor, including four 3-pointers, as the Hokies (9-2, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) bounced back from Wednesday’s loss at Louisville.

Virginia Tech has won five of six games and five consecutive home games. Keve Aluma added 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Hunter Cattoor had 15 points for the Hokies, who held Notre Dame to just two field goals in the second half.

“We communicated much better. We were able to keep a body on a body. We had a few textbook possessions. Notre Dame who’s really good offensively, had a hard time getting a shot,” said Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young.

Cone provided a big spark for the Hokies offense, with another strong performance off the bench.

“I think I definitely just bring that energy and offensive spark to my team and sometimes when guys aren’t going, I get going and then other guys can run with that. And they get going and now the whole team gets going,” Cone said.

Up next for Virginia Tech is a home date with No. 21 Duke.