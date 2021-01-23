ODAC Hoops: Roanoke men win conference opener, Lynchburg women fall to Bridgewater

ROANOKE, Va. – After losing its season opener to Greensboro on Wednesday, the Roanoke College Maroons opened up ODAC play with much more intensity, leading to a 66-55 win over Hampden-Sydney. The Maroons, who were picked 4th as preseason favorites, welcomed the return of former Northside Viking Kasey Draper who made his season debut--tallying 16 points and 10 rebounds. Efosa Edosomwan added in 14 points as well.

At the Hive in Lynchburg, the women opened up ODAC play with Bridgewater. The Hornets found themselves down by double digits after a 15-0 run from the Eagles in the second quarter. 27 turnovers ultimately hurt the Hornets. Sophomore Abby Oguich led Lynchburg with 20 points while Lord Botetourt product Maggie Quarles added 16 as the Hornets mounted a comeback, but came up short 70-68.

On the road the Lynchburg men picked up a hard fought 95-87 overtime win over Eastern Mennonite University. Tharon Suggs led the Hornets with 30 points in the teams ODAC opener, moving to 2-0 for the season.

In Ferrum, the Panthers men fell to the Randolph-Macon Yellow Jackets 61-57. Halifax native James Smith Jr. led Ferrum with 15 points.

On the road, the Ferrum women also came up short to Randolph-Macon. The Yellow Jackets saw 4 players notch double-digit scoring performances including Cheridan Hatfield who lead with 16 points and Aimee Debell who added 15 points and 19 rebounds. Kayla Cabiness dropped a game-high 23 points for the Panthers in the loss.