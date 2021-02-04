VMI welcomes 3 locals on signing day, Glenvar has 2 make commitments

LEXINGTON, Va. – On the first day of the February signing period, Scott Wachenheim and the Keydets announced nine signees to the 2021 recruiting class. The in-state footprint was evident, with all signees coming from the Commonwealth.

“We are excited to add nine future cadet-athletes to our VMI Football 2021 signing class, said Wachenheim. “All hail from the state of Virginia, emphasizing our commitment to recruit the Commonwealth. They complement our December signees and give us the ability to compete for future SoCon championships,” said head coach Scott Wachenheim.

The Patrick Henry-to-VMI pipeline continued with Roy Gunn committing to the Keydets. He played quarterback, cornerback and punt returner for the Patriots under head coach Alan Fiddler. Gunn earned all-region and all-state accolades, but admitted that the recruiting process was tricky during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was tough because at times you just didn’t know how the recruiting process was, it was just up and down and it was seniors being able to come back and you didn’t know if you would get a chance,” Gunn said.

He joins other Patrick Henry football players Trace Pedigo, redshirt freshman Daniel Cox and Sophomore Leroy Thomas on the VMI roster. Gunn said Thomas was the one who constantly reaching out to him to join the Keydets.

“Leroy was on me almost everyday about it. He wanted me down there badly.”

VMI will certainly bolster its offensive line in the years to come with the signing of William Fleming’s Tyriq Poindexter. The 6′5′', 300 pound all-region player spent time on the offensive and defensive lines for the Colonels. During his junior season, he racked up 22.5 tackles (16 solo and 2.5 tackles for loss).

Poindexter will be joined by David Allio from Rockbridge County. The 6′5′' Allio played multiple positions as a junior for the Wildcats, earning first team All-Valley District honors on the o-line and second team honors at defensive end. He was also the VHSL Class 3 wrestling state runner up during his junior campaign.

It was an historic day at Glenvar. This is the first time the football team has signed two athletes in the same class to full-ride scholarships.

Offensive lineman Jeb Secrist is heading to Charleston Southern and Jacob Crowder is off to Catawba College.

“It’s crazy that I’ve played one year and I get to go play college football, Division I, I’m so thankful,” Secrist said.

“It’s just a weight off my shoulders, it’s been hard for sure. Recruiting has changed a lot this year with COVID, and not being able to go to camps, It’s a weight off my shoulders. It’s nice to be done, know where you’re going, and just focus on the season,” said Crowder.