WATCH: Comets and Cougars go to 5 OTs, Radford boys and girls advance to Region Finals

ROANOKE, Va. – Pulaski County came out strong against Halifax County in the Region 4D Semifinal, building a 10 point first half lead. The Cougars connected on 10 three pointers, with AJ McCloud leading the team with 28 points. But Halifax County stayed disciplined, remained poised and closed the game strong to force overtime. Kameron Roberts finished with 39 points including two late baskets to secure a 75-69 win for the Comets in the fifth overtime period. Halifax will play at Blacksburg in the Region 4D Final on Friday.

In Radford both the boys and girls programs advanced to Region 2C Finals. The girls defeated Fort Chiswell 64-32, behind four three pointer from Haley Whitt. The boys program showed vulnerability early against Glenvar, as the Highlanders found a soft spot in the paint and took advantage with multiple basket cuts and layups from Tyler Johnson. But coach Rick Cormany got his team clicking by the end of the first half, carrying a 32-19 halftime lead. The Bobcats would pull away for a 66-45 victory. They will host Floyd County in the Region 2C Final.

Other Wednesday night scores included:

BOYS:

Blacksburg 50, Amherst County 30

Halifax County 75, Pulaski County 69, 5OT

Liberty Christian 67, Fluvanna 53

Floyd County 73, Fort Chiswell 39

Radford 66, Glenvar 45

Narrows 59, George Wythe-Wytheville 57

Parry McCluer 44, Auburn 33

GIRLS:

Pulaski County 64, Salem 33

Glenvar 52, Giles 42

Radford 64, Fort Chiswell 32