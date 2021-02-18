Lynchburg Hillcats release 2021 schedule after no 2020 season

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Last year, baseball stadiums were empty, but this year, baseball is making a comeback.

The Lynchburg Hillcats have released their 2021 schedule and will start playing at Bank of the James Stadium on Tuesday, May 4, against the Fredericksburg Nationals.

In the recently released 2021 schedule, you can find 15 of the 20 series against Northern Division opponents with 36 games against Salem, 30 games against Delmarva, and 24 games against Fredericksburg.

The complete schedule can be found below:

Lynchburg Hillcats 2021 schedule (Lynchburg Hillcats)

Baby Southpaw bobblehead will be at the opening night and the come-back season will end on the road.

Baby SouthPaw bobble (Lynchburg Hillcats)

The final regular-season home game is against the Salem Red Sox and is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 12.

This year will also mark the Hillcats’ 30th consecutive Independence Day Fireworks Celebration that will take place at the Bank of the James Stadium on Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4.

There, they will be going against a new foe, the Delmarva Shorebirds.

In the 2021 season, people can look forward to Friday giveaways that will include bobbleheads, t-shirts, patriotic caps and other themed items.

“We are excited to host games that the community can look forward to,” said Hillcats President and General Manager Chris Jones. “This past year has been tough on so many and this is a sign we are starting to get back to normal. We cannot wait to open the gates at Bank of the James Stadium in 74 days!”

2021 full-season plans are now on sale and mini-plan packages will go on sale Monday, March 1.

To purchase tickets or learn more, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the Bank of the James Stadium Box Office.