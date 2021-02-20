Buzzer-beating three pointer sends Radford women to victory

RADFORD, Va. – The Radford women are hosting Charleston Southern in a 2-game series this weekend and got things started on a good note Saturday.

The Highlanders trailed by as many as 10 in the second quarter, following a poor shooting performance in the opening quarter of play. Charleston Southern had 4 players score in double-figures, including Alyssia Faye who had a double-double (20 points, 11 rebounds).

Radford battled back in the second half to take a brief 1-point lead before the game turned into a back-and-forth affair to the finish. Three point shooting was huge for the Highlanders down the stretch, connecting on 4-of-9 from downtown. Tina Lindenfeld (12 points, 6 rebounds) hit one to give them a slim 65-64 advantage in the 4th quarter. Destinee Marshall followed that up with one of her own from the corner, pushing it to a 70-66 advantage.

But the biggest of them all came with 3.7 seconds left on the clock. Coming out of a timeout, Radford trailed 73-71. On the inbounds play, Kyanna Morgan knocked down a three-pointer from the wing, 74-73 score to send Radford to victory at the buzzer.

Ad

The win also proved to be a milestone for head coach Mike McGuire--100 career wins.

The Highlanders, who moved to 7-8 in the Big South conference, will face the Buccaneers again on Sunday at 1 p.m. and