Radford boys, George Wythe boys fall in state semifinals

Big Stone Gap, Va. – In the boys Class 2 semifinals, the Radford boys stellar season ended at the hands of the Union Bears. Cam Cormany had 14 pts to lead the scoring. The game was tied at 35, but the Bears ended the game on a 7-0 run to complete a 42-35 win.

In the VHSL girls Class 1 semifinals, it was a battle of undefeated teams. Honaker was paced by Leeanna McNulty with 17 points. Maleah Kirtner added 17 for the Maroons. The Tigers broke open a one point game late in the 4th quarter for a 53-47 win to return to the state championship game.