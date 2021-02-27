Lord Botetourt ready to resume football vs GW Danville

Daleville, Va. – When last we saw Lord Botetourt’s football team, they were battling Hopewell in the Class 3 state title game at Liberty University. Coach Jamie Harless’s perennial power cavaliers finished as a state runner-up with a record of 14-1. After a long Covid-19 delay which pushed the fall season to the winter/spring, they are set to open this condensed VHSL schedule by welcoming a Class 4 southside power in GW Danville. It’s not a traditional opponent for the Cavaliers, but coach Harless says he was happy to get the matchup. “Great football program, great tradition, just neat having them come to Daleville and play,” Harless says. “Their coach reached out to us in the preseason when we were looking for a game, asked if we were interested, it was a great opportunity and we wanted to do it!” Harless explained “There’s going to be some things we’re going to do a little differently, we evaluated some things in the offseason, we’re trying to add some things to what we’re going to do offensively. You could see some different things, weather permitting, we’ll see. I’m excited I cant wait,, I feel like a little kid before Christmas,” Harless said.

When last we saw GW Danville they were falling in the Class 4 region semifinals to Salem by a 48-21 count. The Eagles and Cavaliers are set to kick off at 1 p.m. in Daleville on Saturday.