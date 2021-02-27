Overstreet runs Wasps past Ferrum 17-0

Grayson Overstreet rushed for 196 yards and a pair of scores as Emory & Henry beat Ferrum in the season opener for both teams. Hunter Taylor was 9-27 passing for 101 yards for the Wasps (1-0, 1-0 ODAC). Titus Jones was 16-39 passing for 199 yards for Ferrum (0-10, 0-1 ODAC), while Tmahdae Penn made five receptions for 104 yards. The shutout loss was Ferrum’s first in 20 years, since falling 10-0 to Emory & Henry September 9, 2000 in Ferrum.