Radford Bobcats’ QB Zane Rupe signs with Emory and Henry

RADFORD, Va. – Radford’s Zane Rupe signed to play football at Emory and Henry next fall on Wednesday.

Rupe has been a standout player for the Bobcats. In 2019, he passed for 878 yards and 9 touchdowns, while rushing for nearly 1,000 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Emory and Henry is also making the transition from Division III to Division II, something Rupe is looking forward to.

“I’m really looking forward to them move up to D2 and have more competition, I’m excited for that,” Rupe said. “They have a really good football team, I love the coaching staff, they put a lot of effort into recruiting me, I appreciated that. They have a great education that I want to further mine in, I just think it will be a great home for me.”

Rupe has already kicked off his senior season with a win, beating James River 46-8.