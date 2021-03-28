Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt postponed until Sunday night

The Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt scheduled for Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway has been postponed until 9 p.m. Sunday due to weather, the track announced.

The Food City Dirt Race NASCAR Cup Series race remains scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Sunday, so ticket holders for the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt can enter the speedway 30 minutes after the completion of the NASCAR race.

For those who can’t attend the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt race on Sunday, click or tap here for information on the weather guarantee.