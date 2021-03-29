Daleville’s Olivia Bray helps lead Texas to 3rd place finish in NCAA Swim & Dive Championship

ROANOKE, Va. – Daleville’s Olivia Bray has many titles; Lord Botetourt alum, Olympic Trial Qualifier, Texas Longhorn, and now, and All-American.

Last week, she competed in multiple events in her first NCAA Swim & Dive Championship, taking home silver in the 200-meter butterfly as a freshman. Her contribution also helped the Longhorn women place third overall for the first time in 20 years.

“There were eight of us, two swimmers had been to an NCAA Championship before so we were a new group to go. We were all pretty nervous,” Bray said.

“We had a goal going into the meet, we got it, and then we did better than the goal. It was so fun being part of that. The swimmers, massage people, everyone that we brought were in the stands that night. They were screaming so loud because they knew what we’d done. Then we were screaming so loud, and it was just so fun. We went to go get the trophy and we couldn’t let it go.”

Bray placed 3rd in the 400-yard medley relay, 7th in the 200-yard medley relay, 9th in the 400-yard freestyle relay with her team, 7th in the 100-yard butterfly, 16th in the 100-yard backstroke, 2nd in the 200-yard butterfly.

With her Olympic dreams put on hold last year, she also intends on competing in the Olympic trials this summer.