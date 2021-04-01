Rockbridge Co. set for showdown for Valley District title

Lexington, Va. – It is a collision that will decide the Valley district, and include playoff implications in Region 3C. Undefeated Rockbridge County travels to undefeated Turner Ashby.

Both teams enter the matchup at 5-0. Rockbridge is already 4-0 in the District, and they have clinched a playoff berth. They currently are the two seed, while Turner Ashby is the 3 seed. A Wildcats win would clinch a home playoff game, in addition to the district title. And they are 4-tenths of a point behind undefeated Brookville from the top spot in the region. Regardless of the outcome, the playoff bound Wildcats of coach Mark Poston are excited to continue to build on winning tradition.

“It’s a great honor, me not being from the US and not playing this sport before, coming to the team and winning, I’ve been winning my whole career since i started playing football, It’s just great to be a part of this tradition,” senior lineman Igor Lakicevic says.

“We’ve worked really hard because we’ve had a condensed season, we didn’t have a lot of time to prepare, we really had to buckle down and get it done, it’s important, that’s what we’re trying to do here, make history,” senior running back Bret McClung says.

Brookville, Rockbridge Co, Turner Ashby, Heritage and Liberty Christian are the top five teams in Region 3C entering the final week of the regular season.