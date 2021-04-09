The Latest: Rose's lead slims with Masters adventure at 6th

Justin Rose, of England, tees off on the third hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Latest on the Masters (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Masters leader Justin Rose had an adventure at the par-3 6th hole on Friday.

Rose’s lead was four shots entering the second round. The bogey on the 6th left his margin over Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger at just one shot.

He played his tee shot to the front of the green, leaving himself a 67-foot putt up a steep slope for what would have been a birdie.

That putt didn't clear the slope and rolled almost all the way back to where Rose was standing. He had a 60-footer for par, got that one past the slope at least, and wound up making an 8-footer for bogey.

Rose had three bogeys through his first six holes Friday. He had only two bogeys, total, on his way to an opening-round 65 on Thursday.

___

10:45 a.m.

Bernd Wiesberger of Austria has made a move in the second round of the Masters.

He had five birdies on the front nine Friday morning and went out in 31, getting to 3 under for the tournament and within three shots of leader Justin Rose.

Wiesberger had a 5-foot birdie try on No. 9 that would have allowed him to tie the Masters front-nine record and go out in 30, something that has been done on six previous occasions. He pushed it just a bit left, then tapped in for par.

Rose was 1 over through four holes Friday,

Wiesberger is trying to go 6-for-6 in making the cut in his Masters appearances.

Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson has some work to do if he's going to play the weekend. Mickelson made bogey on his first two holes Friday, falling to 5 over for the week.

___

9 a.m.

Justin Rose takes a four-shot lead into the second round of the Masters. When he tees off Friday morning, he has a chance to either build an even larger lead or allow players to get a little closer.

It was only four years ago that Charley Hoffman had a four-shot lead after one round. The wind was ferocious the opening two rounds in 2017. Hoffman opened with a 65. The next day he shot 75 and there was a four-way tie for the lead after 36 holes.

Augusta National remained dry, though there was significant cloud cover for morning groups that included Rose and Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth and Tyrrell Hatton.