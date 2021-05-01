Khalil Herbert drafted by Chicago Bears in 6th round

Oct 3, 2020; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Khalil Herbert (21) carries the football against the Duke Blue Devils in the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Virginia Tech Hokies won 38-31. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

ROANOKE, Va. – With the 217th pick in the NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears drafted Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert.

Different position but a name we're no stranger to...



Welcome to Chicago, RB Khalil Herbert!#BearsDraft | 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qC4WBHIvcR — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 1, 2021

Hokies 👉 Bears



With the No. 217 pick in the #NFLDraft, @JuiceHerbert has been selected by the @ChicagoBears. pic.twitter.com/d54X3VvKFW — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) May 1, 2021

In his lone season in Blacksburg after transferring from Kansas, Herbert rushed for 1,204 yards and 8 touchdowns. He was Virginia Tech’s first 1,000-yard rusher since 2015. Herbert also was a key kick returner for the Hokies in 2020.

Herbert will join David Montgomery, Tarik Cohen and veteran Damien Williams in the running backs room in Chicago.

The Bears also drafted fellow ACC player Dazz Newsome, a wide receiver from UNC at pick 221.