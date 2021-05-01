Khalil Herbert drafted by Chicago Bears in 6th round

ROANOKE, Va. – With the 217th pick in the NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears drafted Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert.
Different position but a name we're no stranger to...— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 1, 2021
Welcome to Chicago, RB Khalil Herbert!#BearsDraft | 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qC4WBHIvcR
Hokies 👉 Bears— Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) May 1, 2021
With the No. 217 pick in the #NFLDraft, @JuiceHerbert has been selected by the @ChicagoBears. pic.twitter.com/d54X3VvKFW
In his lone season in Blacksburg after transferring from Kansas, Herbert rushed for 1,204 yards and 8 touchdowns. He was Virginia Tech’s first 1,000-yard rusher since 2015. Herbert also was a key kick returner for the Hokies in 2020.
Herbert will join David Montgomery, Tarik Cohen and veteran Damien Williams in the running backs room in Chicago.
The Bears also drafted fellow ACC player Dazz Newsome, a wide receiver from UNC at pick 221.