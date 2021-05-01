With draft over, Niners now turn to preparing Lance for NFL

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, right, holds a jersey with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the San Francisco 49ers with the third pick in the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

From the moment the San Francisco 49ers made the decision to trade two future first-round picks to move up from No. 12 to 3 in the NFL draft, the pressure on the organization was immense.

General manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan spent the next month debating one of the most consequential decisions in franchise history before settling on taking North Dakota State's Trey Lance as the quarterback of the future.

After spending the final two days of the draft adding players to help Lance on offense and address their defensive depth, the Niners can finally catch their breath.

“I think I’m ready to go on vacation and leave Kyle here to run the team,” Lynch said Saturday. “That’s how I feel.”

The next big job will be getting Lance prepared for the NFL after he threw only 318 passes in college at the FCS level, the fewest college passes for any first-round quarterback in the last 40 years, according to ESPN.

Lance will report to rookie minicamp in less than two weeks and then take part in the full offseason program.

There isn't an immediate rush for Lance to play. The Niners are planning to keep Jimmy Garoppolo and follow the Kansas City model from 2017 when Patrick Mahomes spent his rookie season backing up Alex Smith.

Garoppolo appears to be on board with the plan and reached out immediately to welcome Lance to the team.

