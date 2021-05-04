Salem Red Sox ready for ‘new look’ season

Salem, Va. – The boys are back in town. The Salem Red Sox held their first practice over the weekend in preps for a fresh season. The Sox are in the newly formed “low A” east division for Boston, after the minor leagues went through a restructuring.



Salem will be led by first-year manager Luke Montz, who spent some time in the majors but flourished in the minors. His experience will bode well for the young team that built some chemistry in Lowell.

“Learning a lot along the way is really what’s helped me slow things down as a manager and understand the game and it’s really helped me adapt to the manager role. Very excited about my first full season, coming from Lowell in 2019 with the short season A ball club. Very excited, looking forward to it, " Montz says.

“About half the team we played in Lowell together and we have a good group of new draft picks, new free agent signings and the 2019 guys but we all meshed pretty well at Spring training and we have a good understanding of how each other work,” Red Sox catcher Alex Erro says.

Salem opens tomorrow night at the DelMarVa Shorebirds. The Sox home opener is scheduled for next Tuesday, May 11th against Lynchburg.