Liberty takes Game one of key series with Kennesaw State

Lynchburg, Va. – Left-hander Trevor Delaite pitched his second complete game shutout of the season, leading the Liberty Flames past the Kennesaw State Owls 4-0 in the opener of a key three-game ASUN series, Friday at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Delaite outdueled Owls left-hander Jake Rice, who had not lost this season, registering his third complete game of 2021. Delaite, 8-1, allowed Kennesaw State five hits over the nine innings, striking out five and walking two.

Liberty took advantage of two errors by the Owls in the fifth inning to take a 2-0 lead and added to its advantage in the sixth on a two-out, two-run double by center fielder Jaylen Guy.

The Flames move to 15-1 in the ASUN Conference and 31-11 overall. Liberty has won 11 straight ASUN contests. The Owls fall to 12-4 in the ASUN and 26-15 overall.

Box Score Highlights

Records: Kennesaw State (26-15; 12-4 ASUN); Liberty (31-11, 15-1 ASUN)

Location: Lynchburg, Va. (Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium)

WP: Trevor Delaite (8-1) | LP: Jake Rice (8-1)