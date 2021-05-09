DeGrom to get MRI for side issue after Mets win 5th straight

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) leaves the mound during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK – Winners of five straight, the New York Mets have a big test brewing:

Jacob deGrom is getting an MRI.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner was pulled after five innings with right side tightness in his return from an injury to a similar area, but the bullpen closed out a four-hitter as New York beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 Sunday.

DeGrom (3-2) was perfect through four innings but labored in the fifth, then called for trainer Brian Chicklo after throwing two warm-up pitches ahead of the sixth. DeGrom exited and went straight to the clubhouse.

“No pain whatsoever, just tightness,” manager Luis Rojas said. “That's what he told our trainer.”

The right-hander was coming off a 10-day layoff, skipping his previous turn in the rotation because of a right lat issue. Rojas said the side tightness — centered around the lower-right side of his back — seems to be a different issue.

Prior to Sunday, deGrom had a 0.51 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 35 overpowering innings.

New York expected to have results of the MRI by Sunday night.

