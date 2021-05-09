Partly Cloudy icon
DeGrom to get MRI for side issue after Mets win 5th straight

Jake Seiner

Associated Press

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) leaves the mound during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK – Winners of five straight, the New York Mets have a big test brewing:

Jacob deGrom is getting an MRI.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner was pulled after five innings with right side tightness in his return from an injury to a similar area, but the bullpen closed out a four-hitter as New York beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 Sunday.

DeGrom (3-2) was perfect through four innings but labored in the fifth, then called for trainer Brian Chicklo after throwing two warm-up pitches ahead of the sixth. DeGrom exited and went straight to the clubhouse.

“No pain whatsoever, just tightness,” manager Luis Rojas said. “That's what he told our trainer.”

The right-hander was coming off a 10-day layoff, skipping his previous turn in the rotation because of a right lat issue. Rojas said the side tightness — centered around the lower-right side of his back — seems to be a different issue.

Prior to Sunday, deGrom had a 0.51 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 35 overpowering innings.

New York expected to have results of the MRI by Sunday night.

