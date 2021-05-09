Liberty softball advances to ASUN Semis

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty scored five first-inning runs and Emily Kirby tossed a four-hit shutout, as the top-ranked Lady Flames downed Lipscomb 8-0 in six innings in game three of the 2021 ASUN Softball Championship Quarterfinal series, Saturday at Kamphuis Field at Liberty Softball Stadium.

The Lady Flames (39-13) won the rubber match of this weekend’s series. Liberty advances to the 2021 ASUN Softball Championship semifinals, held Thursday through Saturday at Kennesaw State’s Bailey Park. Lipscomb sees its season end at 18-18.

Liberty jumped out to a 5-0 lead, scoring five runs on five hits in the bottom of the first. Bishop and Bishop-Riley hit back-to-back doubles, and Sweat’s homer made it 3-0. Devyn Howard (double) and Madison Via (single) both drove in runs, boosting the lead to 5-0.

Liberty, the No. 1 seed in the North Division, will take on No. 3 South Division seed Jacksonville, next Thursday at 3 p.m. in Kennesaw, Ga. The other matchup will be No. 1 South Division seed FGCU and No. 2 North Division seed Kennesaw State.