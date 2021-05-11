Spurs' record-setting 1st half ends Bucks' streak, 146-125

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) looks to score against Milwaukee Bucks defenders Khris Middleton (22), Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Brook Lopez (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs used the agony of their most humiliating defeat this season as motivation for an uplifting victory, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

DeMar DeRozan had 23 points and the Spurs set a franchise record for points in the first half while rolling to a 146-125 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

Milwaukee had a five-game winning streak snapped and dropped a game behind idle Brooklyn for second place in the Eastern Conference.

The victory came 10 days after the Spurs blew a 32-point lead at Boston and lost 143-140 in overtime.

“I wouldn’t say (that loss to Boston) came up by name,” San Antonio guard Lonnie Walker IV said, “but as far as teammates and players looking at each other and knowing there is a whole another 24 minutes, we just knew what time it was.”

The Spurs' magic number to clinch a berth in the play-in tournament dropped to one with their victory and New Orleans’ 115-110 loss at Memphis.

“It was a good night against a hell of a team, a championship-caliber team, well-coached,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. “We have to be just thrilled with it, but not too satisfied. We are still in a big battle.”

San Antonio set a season high for points and a team best with 87 points in the first half, the second-most the club has scored in any half. The Spurs tied their mark for any half with 12 3-pointers in the first and finished 17 for 29 from long range.

