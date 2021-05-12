LEADING OFF: Padres depleted by virus, Harvey vs Mets

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. celebrates his solo home run as he scores during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, April 23, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

A look at what's happening around the majors today:

PADRES DEPLETED

San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and outfielder Wil Myers tested positive for COVID-19, and the Padres are shorthanded heading into a doubleheader against Colorado at Coors Field.

First baseman Eric Hosmer is out for contact tracing, along with utility players Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo. Padres manager Jayce Tingler said Tuesday night he hoped the fallout from the virus would stop and anticipated his team could play the single-admission twinbill as scheduled to make up Monday night’s postponement. Both games are scheduled for seven innings.

Hosmer and Myers were removed Tuesday night in the middle of an 8-1 win over the Rockies, leaving San Diego scrambling for replacements.

“You never really plan out these scenarios, but we know things are going to come up,” Tingler said. “Our guys are going to be ready. If they’re coming from Triple-A or whatever, we’ve got a lot of faith in our minor league crew that’s preparing these guys."

Yu Darvish (3-1, 2.27 ERA) and Blake Snell (1-0, 4.15) are slated to start for the Padres in the doubleheader.

