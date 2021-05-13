Lord Botetourt sends six spring sports athletes to next level

DALEVILLE, Va. – Lord Botetourt high school held a signing day Wednesday to honor six spring sports athletes heading to play their sport at the next level.

“It’s exciting because I know their parents, the kids, were really disappointed about not getting to have a season last year,” Athletic Director Chuck Pound said. “To get to have a season this year, and to earn their scholarships, or be able to go onto the next level to play, is just really cool.”

The student-athletes who signed Wednesday are listed below:

Hailey Deter - Liberty University - Softball - OF/LHP

Carsen Brake - Eastern Menonite University - Softball - infield

Jacob Hodnett - University of Lynchburg - Track

Brooklyn Hornback - Indiana Wesleyan University - Track

Carson Peggins - University of Lynchburg - Baseball - 1st Base